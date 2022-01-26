Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

26th Jan, 2022. 10:52 am

Malaysia reports 4,066 new COVID-19 infections, 16 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

26th Jan, 2022. 10:52 am
malaysia covid

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 4,066 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,840,225, according to the health ministry.

There are 442 new imported cases, with 3,624 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 16 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,918.

The ministry reported 3,559 more recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,762,608.

Read more: Malaysia reports 4,046 new COVID-19 infections, 16 new deaths

There are 45,699 active cases, 131 are being held in intensive care units and 65 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 213,226 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 34 percent have received boosters.

Read More

21 hours ago
Pakistan adds 6,357 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has reported 6,357 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
21 hours ago
Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 430,000

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 431,655 after 1,978 new...
22 hours ago
Myanmar reports 37 more Omicron cases

ANGON - Myanmar recorded 37 more COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant...
22 hours ago
Covid tests to end for arrivals into UK: govt

LONDON: The UK government said Monday it will scrap compulsory Covid tests...
22 hours ago
Lockdowns hit Pacific islands as Covid-19 defences falter

HONIARA: Lockdowns in Samoa and the Solomon Islands were extended Tuesday as...
23 hours ago
COVID-19 deaths during third wave in Fiji rise to 84

SUVA - Fiji reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths in the latest update,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

salah
1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah desperate to win trophy for his country

Egypt and the Ivory Coast meet in the Africa Cup of Nations...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 26th January 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai updated on, (26th, Jan 2022)...
Dollar rate in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Latest US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 26 January 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
6 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on January 26, 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Jan 26, 2022)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement