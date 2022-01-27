Malaysia reports 4,744 new COVID-19 infections, 12 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 4,744 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,844,969, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 429 new imported cases, with 4,315 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 12 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,930.

The ministry reported 3,646 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,766,254.

There are 46,785 active cases, 129 are being held in intensive care units and 72 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 208,042 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 percent have been fully vaccinated and 34.7 percent have received boosters.