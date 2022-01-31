Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 12:21 pm

Malaysia reports 4,915 new COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 12:21 pm
malaysia covid

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 4,915 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,865,984, according to the health ministry.

There are 188 new imported cases, with 4,727 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further eight deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,965.

The ministry reported 3,056 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,780,771.

Read more: Malaysia reports 5,522 new COVID-19 infections, 12 more deaths

Among 53,248 active cases, 120 are being held in intensive care and 65 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 78,731 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose. Of them, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 36.4 percent have received boosters.

Read More

38 mins ago
India reports 209,918 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,302,440 on Monday, as...
51 mins ago
Vaccine mandates around the world

PARIS: A growing number of countries are imposing vaccine passes, or insisting...
1 hour ago
'Inaccurate': Covid vaccine disinfo fuels medical myths

PARIS: Disinformation around Covid vaccines has existed as long as the jabs...
2 hours ago
Vaccines: two centuries of scepticism

PARIS: Wariness and outright hostility to vaccines did not start with Covid-19...
16 hours ago
Iran reports 21,996 new COVID-19 cases, 6,344,179 in total

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 21,996...
17 hours ago
Kuwait to offer COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 5 to 11

KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Kuwait will start vaccinating children aged...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

psl
5 mins ago
WATCH: A cricket fan dances on ‘Agay Dekh’ during PSL

While the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 keeps cricket fans entertained with...
covid brazil
12 mins ago
Brazil registers 134,175 new daily COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO - Brazil's Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 134,175 COVID-19...
Hrithik Roshan
13 mins ago
Hrithik Roshan seems all geared up for a new relationship

Bollywood's Greek god Hrithik Roshan tried to keep his new relationship under...
bangladesh covid
22 mins ago
Bangladesh cuts quarantine period, lowers minimum age for booster shots

DHAKA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has continued to decline...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600