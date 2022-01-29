Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
29th Jan, 2022. 01:13 pm

Malaysia reports 5,522 new COVID-19 infections, 12 more deaths

29th Jan, 2022. 01:13 pm
malaysia covid

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 5,522 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,855,930, according to the health ministry.

There are 373 new imported cases, with 5,149 being local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed.

A further 12 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,952.

The ministry reported 3,285 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,773,948.

Among 50,030 active cases, 127 are being held in intensive care and 70 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 178,567 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose. Of them, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 35.9 percent have received boosters.

