Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

20th Jan, 2022. 10:01 am

Mexico reports record 60,000 daily Covid-19 cases

covid-19

Image: Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s new Covid-19 cases hit a daily record above 60,000 on Wednesday, official figures showed, as the hard-hit country faces a fourth wave of infections linked to the Omicron variant.

The health ministry reported 60,552 new coronavirus infections — the most yet for a 24-hour period — taking the total number since the pandemic began to nearly 4.5 million.

Mexico’s official Covid-19 death toll — the fifth highest in the world — reached 302,112, up 323 from the previous day.

Like many countries, Mexico is in the grip of a new wave of infections following the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant and traditional year-end family gatherings.

Read more: Mexico detects first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron

Daily fatalities are, however, still far lower than the peaks of previous waves.

The real number of infections is believed to be much higher than the official figure due to the low level of testing in the country of 126 million people.

Government officials have even urged people not to get tested for Covid-19 but to isolate at home given a shortage of tests.

On Monday President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that he had recovered from a second bout of Covid-19.

Read More

21 hours ago
Pakistan adds 5,472 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan added 5,472 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
21 hours ago
Mongolia's COVID-19 daily cases exceed 3,000

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia recorded 3,088 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
21 hours ago
Turkey registers 69,658 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA - Turkey on Tuesday reported 69,658 new COVID-19 cases, raising its...
22 hours ago
Malaysia reports 3,245 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 3,245 new COVID-19 infections over the past...
22 hours ago
Chinese mainland's new local COVID-19 infections on the decrease

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland recorded 55 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over...
22 hours ago
WHO says pandemic 'nowhere near over' as France, Germany post record cases

GENEVA: The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Aima Baig FBR
29 mins ago
FBR freezes all bank accounts of Aima Baig over non-payment of Rs85 million tax

Iconic singer Aima Baig is once again in hot waters after the...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
2 hours ago
BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 20th January 2022

BITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
AED to PKR
3 hours ago
AED to PKR: Today’s Dirham to PKR and other currency rates on, 20th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate
3 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia on, 20th January 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: Jan 20, 2022) 24k...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600