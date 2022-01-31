Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 03:52 pm

Mongolia adds 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

mongolia covid

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia registered 1,206 new COVID-19 cases and two more related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tallies to 444,719 and 2,036 respectively, the country’s health ministry said Monday.

The latest confirmed infections were all locally transmitted, the ministry said, adding that there are a total of 64,365 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

Omicron cases currently account for more than 90 percent of the daily total in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

 Read more: Mongolia registers 2,614 new COVID-19 cases

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1 million received a third dose.

More than 81,100 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

