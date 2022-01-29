Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

29th Jan, 2022. 03:35 pm

Mongolia adds 2,057 new COVID-19 cases

mongolia covid

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia’s Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 2,057 new local infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 441,679.

More than half of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, the ministry said.

As no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past day, the nationwide death toll remains at 2,031, it said.

Omicron cases currently account for more than 90 percent of the daily total in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

Read more: Mongolia registers 2,614 new COVID-19 cases

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,006,000 have received a third dose.

More than 80,300 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

