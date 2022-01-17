Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

17th Jan, 2022. 11:01 am

Mongolia logs 1,673 new COVID-19 cases

mongolia

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Mongolia reported 1,673 new local COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 410,542, the country’s health ministry said Monday.

More than half of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, the hardest-hit area by COVID-19 and home to over half of the country’s population of 3.4 million.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,013 after one patient died in the past day.

Since the beginning of this year, around or more than 2,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported per day in the country due to New Year’s celebrations and the Omicron variant.

Read more: Mongolia logs 2,347 new COVID-19 infections

So far, 66.6 percent of the total population have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 968,478 people aged over 18 which account for 30 percent of all adults have received a third dose.

In addition, 36,404 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer from Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

Read More

10 hours ago
Aid workers in Syria's Al-Hol camp at risk after IS murder medic

BEIRUT, Jan 16, 2022 (AFP) - Aid workers in Syria's largest camp for...
11 hours ago
Sudan doctors protest state violence in post-coup rallies

KHARTOUM, Jan 16, 2022 (AFP) - Sudanese doctors protested Sunday against violent attacks...
11 hours ago
Here's why: orange is your skin's best friend

Oranges are popular all over the world, and just like their name...
2 days ago
90 pct of Chinese people vaccinated against COVID-19

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.26 billion Chinese people, or nearly...
2 days ago
New Zealand reports 29 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 29 new community cases...
2 days ago
Malaysia reports 3,346 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 3,346 new COVID-19 infections...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

6 mins ago
Govt taking practical measures to provide relief to common man: Asad Umar

LASBELA: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the government...
tsunami
10 mins ago
Tsunami warnings from Tonga volcano eruption canceled in Australia

SYDNEY - Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) canceled all tsunami warnings for...
new zealand
12 mins ago
New Zealand reports 16 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 16 new cases of...
korea missiles
20 mins ago
North Korea fires more suspected missiles, flouts new sanctions

SEOUL - North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles Monday, Seoul said,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600