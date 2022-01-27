Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
27th Jan, 2022.

Mongolia logs 2,273 new COVID-19 cases

27th Jan, 2022. 11:19 am
ULAN BATOR – Mongolia registered 2,273 new infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 437,008, the country’s health ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said the latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted and that currently, there are a total of 70,992 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,029 after two more patients died in the past day.

Omicron cases currently account for over 90 percent of the daily total in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 1,002,623 people have received a third dose.

More than 76,100 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

