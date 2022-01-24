Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

24th Jan, 2022. 11:35 am

Mongolia registers 2,089 new COVID-19 cases

Image: Representative

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia’s health ministry on Monday confirmed 2,089 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, raising the national tally to 429,677.

The latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, more than half of them in the national capital of Ulan Bator, which is the hardest hit by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, no more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past day, and the country’s death toll remains at 2,021, it said.

The Omicron cases currently account for over 90 percent of the daily total in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

Read more: Mongolia logs 2,656 new COVID-19 cases

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 994,600 people aged over 18 have received a booster.

More than 67,200 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

