Mongolia registers 2,614 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia’s Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 2,614 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 439,622.

The latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients aged over 60 died in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 2,031, it said.

Omicron cases currently account for more than 90 percent of the daily total in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,004,300 have received a third dose.

More than 78,300 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.