Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

28th Jan, 2022. 04:38 pm

Mongolia registers 2,614 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

28th Jan, 2022. 04:38 pm
mongolia covid

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia’s Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 2,614 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 439,622.

The latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients aged over 60 died in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 2,031, it said.

Omicron cases currently account for more than 90 percent of the daily total in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

Read more: Mongolia logs 2,273 new COVID-19 cases

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,004,300 have received a third dose.

More than 78,300 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

Read More

1 day ago
Philippines logs 18,191 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 18,191 new COVID-19...
1 day ago
Pakistan adds 7,539 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan reported 7,539 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
1 day ago
Denmark to lift most COVID restrictions from Feb.1

COPENHAGEN - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Wednesday that most...
1 day ago
England lifts Omicron restrictions

LONDON: England on Thursday lifted coronavirus restrictions imposed to tackle the Omicron variant, with...
1 day ago
Moderna begins trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster

WASHINGTON: US biotech company Moderna announced on Wednesday that it has begun...
1 day ago
Romania records more COVID-19 outbreaks in medical units amid record daily infections

BUCHAREST - Over 130 COVID-19 clusters and 1,448 new infections in healthcare...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Muhammad Rizwan
43 seconds ago
Mike Haysman was all praise for Muhammad Rizwan’s captaincy

Muhammad Rizwan's captaincy in the first match of PSL 7 versus Karachi...
OMR TO PKR
1 min ago
OMR TO PKR: Today’s Omani Riyal to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Omani Riyal...
3 mins ago
Shahbaz Gill to visit media houses to demand increase in journalists’ salaries

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill...
AUD TO PKR
4 mins ago
AUD TO PKR: Today’s Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 28th Jan 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600