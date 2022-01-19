Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

19th Jan, 2022. 12:45 pm

Mongolia’s COVID-19 daily cases exceed 3,000

mongolia

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia recorded 3,088 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, exceeding the 3,000 mark for the first time since Sept. 23, 2021, bringing the national tally to 415,765, the country’s health ministry said Wednesday.

The latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, and more than half of them were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, the hardest-hit area by the virus and home to over half of the country’s population of 3.4 million.

Meanwhile, no more related deaths were reported in the past day, and the country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,016.

Read more: Mongolia reports 2,135 new COVID-19 cases

Since the beginning of this year, daily COVID-19 infections have significantly increased across the country due to New Year celebrations and the Omicron variant.

The Omicron cases currently account for at least 90 percent of new daily infections in the country, said Tsolmon Bilegtsaikhan, director of the National Center for Communicable Diseases, urging the public to follow all relevant health guidelines.

So far, 66.7 percent of the total population has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 979,390 people aged over 18 have received a third dose.

In addition, 49,504 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer from Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

Read More

45 mins ago
WHO says pandemic 'nowhere near over' as France, Germany post record cases

GENEVA: The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is...
1 hour ago
New Zealand reports 24 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the...
1 hour ago
Over 4,000 Libyans receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

TRIPOLI- The Libyan National Center for Disease Control on Tuesday announced that...
1 hour ago
Australian states bring forward COVID booster vaccines to cope with surging cases

SYDNEY- Australia's states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, as the...
2 hours ago
S.Korea reports 5,805 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL- South Korea reported 5,805 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight...
2 hours ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 37,901,241

NEW DELHI- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 37,901,241 on Wednesday, including 282,970...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

turkey covid
12 mins ago
Turkey registers 69,658 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA - Turkey on Tuesday reported 69,658 new COVID-19 cases, raising its...
malaysia
26 mins ago
Malaysia reports 3,245 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 3,245 new COVID-19 infections over the past...
Jahnvi Kapoor pool pictures
32 mins ago
Jahnvi Kapoor raises temperature in these sultry pool pictures

Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor turned up the heat in her recent Instagram...
chinese
36 mins ago
Chinese mainland’s new local COVID-19 infections on the decrease

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland recorded 55 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600