Xinhua Xinhua

25th Jan, 2022. 01:26 pm

Mongolia’s COVID-19 tally exceeds 430,000

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia’s COVID-19 tally rose to 431,655 after 1,978 new local infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the country’s death toll increased to 2,025 after four more COVID-19 patients died in the past day.

The Omicron cases currently account for over 90 percent of the daily total in the country, according to the National Center for Communicable Diseases.

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 997,900 people aged over 18 have received a booster.

More than 70,600 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

