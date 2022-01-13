Mongolia’s daily COVID-19 count exceeds 2,000

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Mongolia recorded 2,279 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bring the national count to 401,761, the country’s health ministry said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the viral disease has so far claimed 2,006 lives after three new deaths were reported.

The Asian country confirmed its first imported and local cases of the Omicron variant last week, which indicates the beginning of the fourth wave of pandemic, health authorities said, urging the public to follow all relevant health guidelines.

So far, 66.6 percent of the country’s population has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 952,901 people aged over 18 have received a third dose.

More than 10,000 Mongolians have taken a fourth dose voluntarily since Friday.