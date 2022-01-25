Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Myanmar reports 37 more Omicron cases

Xinhua Xinhua

25th Jan, 2022. 01:00 pm
Image: IANS

ANGON – Myanmar recorded 37 more COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant on Monday, bringing the total tally of confirmed Omicron cases to 183, according to a release from its Ministry of Health.

The release said the Omicron variant was found in 36 Myanmar nationals and one foreigner who recently arrived in Myanmar by relief flights.

Out of the returnees infected with the Omicron variant, 15 were from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), seven from Malaysia, six from India, four from South Korea, three from Singapore and one each from Thailand and Russia, the ministry said.

According to figures released by the ministry on Monday, COVID-19 infections have increased to 534,163 in Myanmar with 92 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country on Monday, leaving the death toll at 19,310.

The health ministry said an additional 130 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 512,331 in the country.

