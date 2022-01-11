Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 09:31 pm

Nepal reimposes restrictive measures over surging COVID-19 cases

Nepal

KATHMANDU, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — The authorities in Nepal’s most populated Kathmandu Valley decided on Tuesday to ban gatherings of more than 25 people as the South Asian country reported surging cases of COVID-19 in recent days.

Under a directive issued after a meeting of senior officials of the Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur districts in the valley, no large political or social gatherings can be organized until further notice.
In addition, public passenger vehicles cannot be overloaded, and the provision of sanitizers and mask-wearing is mandatory on public vehicles.

Govinda Prasad Rijal, chief district officer of the Kathmandu district, told Xinhua that his office could go for stricter measures if COVID-19 cases continue to rise. “We will review the current measures based on risk analysis in the upcoming days,” he said.

As many as 1,981 new infections were reported in Nepal in the past 24 hours, a sharp rise from just 213 on Jan. 2, according to the Ministry of Health and Population. The country registered 841 and 1,357 new cases on Sunday and Monday, respectively, and 27 cases of the Omicron variant have been identified since December.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal, Nepal’s two former prime ministers, have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to press reports.

On Monday, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology ordered the closure of primary and secondary schools till Jan. 29 starting from Tuesday.

Starting from Jan. 21, people have to present vaccination cards for access to places like hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, stadiums and parks.

“Those defying the directive will be penalized with fines and other measures as per the law,” said Rijal.

