Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

28th Jan, 2022. 05:02 pm

New Zealand reports 105 new community cases of COVID-19, including 15 Omicron infections

Xinhua Xinhua

28th Jan, 2022. 05:02 pm
new zealand covid

WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in the community on Friday, including 15 infections with the Omicron variant of the virus, bringing the total tally in the country’s current community outbreak to 11,713.

The newly reported community cases of COVID-19 included confirmed infections with the Omicron variant and those linked to a previously reported Omicron case, according to the Ministry of Health.

“The number of cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron and as we learn more from case interviews,” the ministry said in a statement.

The 105 new COVID-19 infections reported on Friday included 76 recorded in the largest city Auckland, five in nearby Waikato, nine in Bay of Plenty, and seven in the Lakes region, according to the ministry.

Four COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including one case in intensive care unit.

Read more: New Zealand announces 3-phase public health response to COVID-19 Omicron variant

The country has recorded 15,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

To date, about 94 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are fully vaccinated with at least two doses, the ministry said.

More than 1.21 million boosters, or the third doses, have been administered, it said. Over 137,000, or 29 percent of 5-to-11-year-olds, have received their first dose.

The New Zealand government on Wednesday announced a three-phase plan that aims to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.

According to the plan, the Phase One response to Omicron involves taking a Stamp It Out approach. Cases will need to isolate for 14 days and contacts for 10 days. The Phase Two response is to slow the spread and protect the vulnerable communities, and the isolation period for cases is reduced to 10 days and contacts to seven days.

At Phase Three, when cases are in the thousands, contact tracing will be made further changes to include household and household-like contacts only. This will mean the highest risk contacts will need to isolate.

 

Read More

24 mins ago
Mongolia registers 2,614 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 2,614 new COVID-19...
29 mins ago
Philippines logs 18,638 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 3.5 mln

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 18,638 new COVID-19...
36 mins ago
Sri Lanka to start booster-vaccine week

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's Health Ministry said on Friday it will kick...
17 hours ago
Tests of HIV vaccine using mRNA technology have begun

WASHINGTON, Jan 27, 2022 (AFP) - Testing in humans of an HIV vaccine...
1 day ago
Philippines logs 18,191 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 18,191 new COVID-19...
1 day ago
Pakistan adds 7,539 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan reported 7,539 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

brazil covid
5 mins ago
Brazil sees record daily COVID-19 cases

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil saw a record daily count of 228,954...
india covid
11 mins ago
India reports 251,209 new COVID-19 cases, 40,622,709 in total

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,622,709 on Friday with...
booster vaccines
17 mins ago
Booster vaccines approved for Australian 16-17 year olds amid battle against COVID-19 outbreaks

CANBERRA - Australia's medical regulator has approved coronavirus booster vaccines for teenagers...
Shiba Inu to PKR
19 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 28th January 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600