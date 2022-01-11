New Zealand reports 14 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — New Zealand reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country’s current community outbreak to 11,183.

Among the new infections, nine were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, two in nearby Waikato, two in Northland, and one in Wellington, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 34 cases are being treated in hospitals, including two in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,381 currently, according to the health ministry.

Read more: New Zealand reports 27 new community cases of COVID-19

“The low number of cases reported today is welcome news, particularly with increasing testing numbers,” the statement said, adding case numbers can be quite variable from day to day and it remains likely that there will be a rise again in coming days.

To date, over 92 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed or fully vaccinated.