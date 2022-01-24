Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
24th Jan, 2022. 10:19 am

New Zealand reports 25 new community cases of COVID-19, including 8 Omicron cases

WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in the community on Monday, including eight Omicron cases, bringing the total cases in the country’s current community outbreak to 11,515.

Among the eight Omicron cases, two are in the Nelson/Tasman region and are contacts of existing cases, five cases are in the largest city Auckland linked to one of the reported family events, and there is an additional case in Palmerston North, a household contact who was already isolating and linked to the previously reported Palmerston North Omicron case, said the Ministry of Health.

Public health officials are continuing to manage Omicron cases in the community through rapidly isolating cases and contacts, contact tracing, and testing in order to slow the spread, the ministry said.

To date, 19 community cases of COVID-19 are associated with the January Omicron Cluster, including Monday’s eight, all are in isolation. The number of cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron, it said.

Monday was the first day of New Zealand moving to Red Light settings after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the setting change on Sunday due to Omicron cases detected in the community.

Read more: New Zealand reports 43 new community cases of COVID-19

According to the Red Light settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework, gatherings will be limited to 100 people in places where COVID-19 vaccine passports are used.

Among the 25 new infections reported on Monday, 13 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, four in nearby Waikato, one in the Lakes region, four in Northland, one in the MidCentral region, and two in Nelson Tasman, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

There are 10 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, but no COVID-19 patient was at the intensive care unit.

The country has recorded 15,250 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic including 11,515 cases from the latest Delta variant community outbreak.

To date, about 93 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are fully vaccinated with at least two doses, said a ministry statement.

More than 1 million boosters, or the third doses, have now been administered, about 57 percent of those who are due, it said.

Regarding child vaccines, more than 100,000 children of five to 11 years’ old have either had or are booked to have their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, about 23 percent of the age group, according to the ministry.

