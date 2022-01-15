Pakistan adds 4,286 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Pakistan added 4,286 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,320,120 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 29,003 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including four patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 497,153 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 451,408 people.

Over the last 24 hours, 2,598 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,263,005, said the NCOC.