Pakistan adds 5,196 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has added 5,196 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,386,348, according to the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

Another 15 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 29,137, said the NCOC, adding that 1,293 are in critical condition.

During the period, 1,453 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,271,087, the NCOC noted.

The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 531,008 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 467,698 cases.