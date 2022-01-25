Pakistan adds 6,357 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 6,357 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,381,152, according to the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

Another 17 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 29,122, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,200 are in critical condition.

Read more: Pakistan adds 6,540 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

During the period, 556 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 1,269,634, said the NCOC.

The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 529,218 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 466,164 cases.