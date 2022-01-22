Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Jan, 2022. 01:10 pm

Pakistan adds 6,540 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan added 6,540 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

Following the new infections, the overall cases in Pakistan have reached 1,360,019, said the NCOC, adding that the country’s positivity rate stood at 11.10 percent after 58,902 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

A total of 29,077 people died of COVID-19 in the country, including 12 patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 520,415 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province where the virus was detected in 460,335 people.

Earlier on Friday, the NCOC announced the closure of all schools across the country with a high COVID-19 positivity rate for one week to stem the spread of the disease.

