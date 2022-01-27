Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
27th Jan, 2022. 01:57 pm

Pakistan adds 7,539 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

27th Jan, 2022. 01:57 pm
pakistan covid

Image: File

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 7,539 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center said on Thursday.

The country’s overall number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,393,887, according to the center, which leads Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

Another 25 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,162, while 1,240 patients are in critical condition.

Read more: Pakistan adds 5,196 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

During the period, 1,784 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 1,272,871, the center said.

The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region in the pandemic with 533,496 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 469,540 cases.

 

