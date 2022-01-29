Pakistan adds 7,963 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 7,963 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,410,033, according to the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

Another 27 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 29,219, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,375 are in critical condition.

During the period, 2,062 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 1,276,719, said the NCOC.

The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 538,196 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 474,208 cases.