10th Jan, 2022. 11:29 am

Pakistan confirms 1,649 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) — Pakistan confirmed 1,649 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths during the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said the overall cases in the country surged to 1,305,707 while 1,258,987 of them have recovered.

The active cases also increased to 17,748, including 617 those who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed three people on Sunday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,972.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 487,668 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 448,091 cases.  Enditem

 

