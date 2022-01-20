Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 03:09 pm

Pakistan confirms 6,808 new COVID-19 cases, 1,345,801 in total

Image: File

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan confirmed 6,808 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The NCOC said the country has conducted 24,356,373 tests so far, confirming 1,345,801 cases in total.

Over the above mentioned period of time, 426 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,265,665, said the NCOC.

Pakistan adds 5,472 new COVID-19 cases

The pandemic killed five people over the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 29,042.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 513,046 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 456,992 infections.

 

