Pakistan registers over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases for 5 consecutive days

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 7,048 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the fifth day with over 7,000 new infections amid the country’s ongoing battle against the Omicron variant of the virus, according to figures released by the National Command and Operation Center on Monday.

With the new cases, the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,425,039, according to the center, which leads Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

Another 21 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 29,269, while 1,423 are in critical condition.

During the period, 2,987 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 1,291,725.

The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 541,693 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 478,527 cases.