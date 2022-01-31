Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 03:37 pm

Pakistan registers over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases for 5 consecutive days

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 03:37 pm

Image: File

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 7,048 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the fifth day with over 7,000 new infections amid the country’s ongoing battle against the Omicron variant of the virus, according to figures released by the National Command and Operation Center on Monday.

With the new cases, the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,425,039, according to the center, which leads Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

Another 21 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 29,269, while 1,423 are in critical condition.

Read more: Pakistan adds 7,963 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

During the period, 2,987 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 1,291,725.

The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 541,693 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 478,527 cases.

Read More

4 hours ago
New Zealand reports 91 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 91 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
4 hours ago
Kenya administers 12 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as infections subside

NAIROBI - Kenya has administered over 12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, with...
4 hours ago
Malaysia reports 4,915 new COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 4,915 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
4 hours ago
Brazil registers 134,175 new daily COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO - Brazil's Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 134,175 COVID-19...
5 hours ago
Bangladesh cuts quarantine period, lowers minimum age for booster shots

DHAKA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has continued to decline...
5 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland reported 40 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

51 seconds ago
ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects for Punjab worth Rs130b

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting in...
No Plans to borrow $5 billion in loans, Govt clarifies media reports
7 mins ago
No Plans to borrow $5 billion in loans, Govt clarifies media reports

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has clarified media reports that the Ministry of...
Rupee
9 mins ago
Rupee recovers five paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recovered five paisas against the dollar on Monday on...
japan vaccinaton
14 mins ago
Japan to reopen mass COVID-19 vaccination center to speed up boosters

TOKYO - A mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Tokyo was reopened by...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600