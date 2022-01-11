Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 12:38 pm

Pakistan reports 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Image: File

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — Pakistan on Monday reported 1,467 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country’s overall tally has surged to 1,307,174 cases while 1,259,253 of them have recovered.

The active cases have also increased to 18,947 including 615 in critical condition.

Read more: Pakistan confirms 1,649 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

According to the NCOC data, two people died while battling against the pandemic on Monday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,974.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 488,608 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 448,479 cases.

 

