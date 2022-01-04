Pakistan reports 630 new COVID-19 cases amid warnings of another wave
ISLAMABAD, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) — Pakistan on Monday reported 630 new COVID-19 cases amid warnings of another wave of the pandemic in the country, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Tuesday.
The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country had confirmed overall 1,297,865 cases so far, including 1,257,355 recoveries.
According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed two people on Monday, taking the overall death toll to 28,945.
Earlier on Monday evening, Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan warned about a clear trend of increase in the daily number of new cases while urging people to wear masks and get vaccinated.
Also Read
Read More
Blow for Macron party as opposition holds up Covid bill
PARIS, Jan 4, 2022 (AFP) - The centrist party of French President Emmanuel...
Eccentric French TV twins die of Covid within a week of each other
PARIS, Jan 4, 2022 (AFP) - Two unvaccinated French TV star twin brothers,...
2021 was the worst year of my life: Jamie Dornan
Everyone in life has at least a few years that they feel...
Tv actor Nakkul Mehta's 11 month old son got tested positive for covid-19
The scariest thing about coronavirus is that it can go undetected for...
U.S. daily COVID-19 cases surpass record 1 mln amid Omicron surge
WASHINGTON, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The United States shattered a single-day record...