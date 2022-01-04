Pakistan reports 630 new COVID-19 cases amid warnings of another wave

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) — Pakistan on Monday reported 630 new COVID-19 cases amid warnings of another wave of the pandemic in the country, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country had confirmed overall 1,297,865 cases so far, including 1,257,355 recoveries.

According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed two people on Monday, taking the overall death toll to 28,945.

Earlier on Monday evening, Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan warned about a clear trend of increase in the daily number of new cases while urging people to wear masks and get vaccinated.