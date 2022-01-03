Pakistan reports 708 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) — Pakistan on Sunday reported 708 new COVID-19 cases, with infections continued to increase in its southern Sindh province, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

Local media, quoting an official from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, reported that a high increase in COVID-19 cases is being witnessed in Sindh, especially in its capital Karachi, where the positivity rate has touched 6 percent.

Karachi alone shares 75 percent of the total number of cases of the province because of its dense population, community transfer of the virus and absence of precautionary measures by the masses, added the official

Witnessing the new rising trend in cases, the country has started injecting booster dose of vaccines on Monday for people over 30 years of age who have completed their six-month gap after their vaccination.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country had confirmed 1,297,235 cases so far, including 1,257,168 recoveries.

According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed two people on Sunday, increasing the death toll to 28,943.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 482,826 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 445,445 cases so far.