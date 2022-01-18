Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

18th Jan, 2022. 01:02 pm

Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 spike crosses 5,000-mark for 1st time since August 2021

pakistan covid

Image: File

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Pakistan recorded 5,034 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time after a period of nearly five and a half months that daily infections exceeded 5,000, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The country recorded 5,661 infections on Aug. 4 last year.

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio also spiked to 9.45 percent in the last 24 hours as the Omicron variant continues to spread, the NCOC said.

The country also registered 10 more deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,029, the NCOC data showed, with overall cases reaching 1,333,521 after the detection of fresh infections.

Read more: Pakistan adds 4,286 new COVID-19 cases

The country’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region with 505,930 cases followed by the eastern Punjab province with 454,372 cases.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,125 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,264,611, said the NCOC.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Malaysia reports 2,342 new COVID-19 infections, 16 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported another 2,342 COVID-19 infections...
3 hours ago
S.Korea reports 4,072 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 4,072 more cases of...
3 hours ago
Beijing reports another new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported another new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case...
3 hours ago
Mongolia reports 2,135 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia recorded 2,135 new COVID-19 cases...
3 hours ago
India reports 238,018 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 37,618,271...
3 hours ago
Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 2.8 mln

OTTAWA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Canada reported 23,586 new COVID-19 cases Monday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Hiba and Arez
9 mins ago
WATCH: Hiba & Arez are perfect example of ‘True Love Do Exist’

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah...
14 mins ago
Fans are drooling over Iqra Aziz’s look from Phuket trip

Our very own Iqra Aziz is savouring her days in Phuket with...
15 mins ago
Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted ways after 18 years

Actor Dhanush, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, parted ways with his...
younis khan
16 mins ago
Younis Khan and Allan Donald identified as fortrunners to join Yorkshire’s coaching staff

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan is among the frontrunners to join the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600