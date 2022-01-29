Philippines logs 17,382 new COVID-19 cases
MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,382 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,528,796.
The DOH said 70 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 53,871.
The number of active cases dropped to 213,587 as the country’s positivity rate also dipped to 33.3 percent.
The Philippines has seen four waves of infections since the outbreak in 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases.
The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 25 million people.
