Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

29th Jan, 2022. 03:41 pm

Philippines logs 17,382 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

29th Jan, 2022. 03:41 pm
philippines covid

MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,382 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,528,796.

The DOH said 70 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 53,871.

The number of active cases dropped to 213,587 as the country’s positivity rate also dipped to 33.3 percent.

Read more: Philippines logs 18,638 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 3.5 mln

The Philippines has seen four waves of infections since the outbreak in 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 25 million people.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
India records 235,532 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,858,241 on Saturday as...
2 hours ago
New Zealand reports 97 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 97 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
2 hours ago
Brazil sees new record daily COVID-19 count

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil saw a new record daily count of...
2 hours ago
Malaysia reports 5,522 new COVID-19 infections, 12 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 5,522 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
23 hours ago
New Zealand reports 105 new community cases of COVID-19, including 15 Omicron infections

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in the community...
23 hours ago
Brazil sees record daily COVID-19 cases

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil saw a record daily count of 228,954...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Saboor Aly slays in gold & black attire

Actress Saboor Aly attended the cinema premiere of the last episode of...
mongolia covid
7 mins ago
Mongolia adds 2,057 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 2,057 new local...
42 mins ago
83: A flop at local box office remains highest grossing in international market

The Ranveer Singh starrer 83 which was considered a big flop in...
Pakistan launches customized guide to combat drugs under Counter-Terrorism programme
43 mins ago
Pakistan launches customized guide to combat drugs under Counter-Terrorism programme

ISLAMABAD: To counter drugs and crimes, Pakistan has launched a Customized Practical...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600