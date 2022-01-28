Philippines logs 18,638 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 3.5 mln

MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 18,638 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,511,491.

The DOH said the number of active cases rose to 231,658 as the country’s positivity rate dipped to 34.6 percent.

According to the agency, 68 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 53,801. Four testing laboratories failed to submit data.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the number of COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions in Metro Manila is “on the decline.”

Metro Manila is now classified as moderate risk from critical risk. The average number of cases reported this week is 4.68 times lower than the peak on Jan. 8 to 14.

“However, an average of 3,662 cases reported daily this week, were still higher than the 1,405 average daily cases on the week before the Omicron wave,” Vergeire added.

The Philippines has seen four waves of infections since the outbreak in 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 25 million people.