Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

27th Jan, 2022. 11:54 am

Romania records more COVID-19 outbreaks in medical units amid record daily infections

Xinhua Xinhua

27th Jan, 2022. 11:54 am
romania covid

BUCHAREST – Over 130 COVID-19 clusters and 1,448 new infections in healthcare personnel and hospitalized patients have been reported by Romania’s hospitals and other healthcare facilities in recent days, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a press conference that a solution will be sought quickly to enable the systematic testing of medical staff in all the country’s hospitals.

Meanwhile, the number of daily new infections in the country has almost doubled to an absolute eastern European record of 34,255 in the past 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), Romania’s official COVID-19 communication task force, said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Read more: Malaysia reports 4,744 new COVID-19 infections, 12 more deaths

Of the new cases, 4,375 are reinfected patients who tested positive 180 days or more after their first infection.

The past 24 hours also saw 94 COVID-19-related fatalities, taking the national death toll to 59,726, and the current COVID-19 test positivity rate remains relatively high at 31.44 percent.

Rafila told a local TV station that the fifth pandemic wave is expected to peak in mid-February.

He also said he was optimistic about the imminent end of the current wave, pointing out that the proportion of severe cases and deaths remains low, though the number of daily new cases continues to hit record highs.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a new...
1 hour ago
Malaysia reports 4,744 new COVID-19 infections, 12 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 4,744 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
1 hour ago
India reports 286,384 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,371,500 on Thursday, as...
1 hour ago
Mongolia logs 2,273 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia registered 2,273 new infections of COVID-19 in the...
16 hours ago
Taiwan reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on...
20 hours ago
Japan reports over 70,000 new COVID-19 cases, new all-time high

TOKYO - Japan confirmed 71,620 new COVID-19 cases across the country on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

england
10 mins ago
England lifts Omicron restrictions

LONDON: England on Thursday lifted coronavirus restrictions imposed to tackle the Omicron variant, with...
moderna
24 mins ago
Moderna begins trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster

WASHINGTON: US biotech company Moderna announced on Wednesday that it has begun...
michael owen
32 mins ago
Michael Owen inagurates first ever soccer city in Karachi

Former Manchester United forward Michael Owen, who arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday,...
new mexico
35 mins ago
New Mexico governor becomes substitute teacher amid Covid shortage

LOS ANGELES: The governor of New Mexico started work Wednesday as a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement