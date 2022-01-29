Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

29th Jan, 2022. 04:11 pm

Russia sees over 100,000 daily Covid cases for first time

AFP News Agency

29th Jan, 2022. 04:11 pm
russia covid cases

MOSCOW: Russia reported more than 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time on on Saturday as the country weathers a surge of infections driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

A government Covid-19 portal registered 113,122 new cases over 24 hours, nearly double the number of daily infections just a week ago.

The number of cases across Russia continues to rise sharply, with Omicron accounting for the majority of cases.

Following a strict but brief national lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic, Russia has held back on curbs hoping instead to protect its struggling economy.

But with four vaccines widely available for months, Russians remain reluctant to get jabbed with just under half of the population fully vaccinated.

Read more: Brazil sees new record daily COVID-19 count

Russia’s government figures have reported 330,111 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic — the highest death toll in Europe.

However those figures are contradicted by statistics agency Rosstat, which counts Covid deaths under a broader definition and says the overall death toll is close to double the official number.

On Friday, Rosstat said that Russia’s population declined by more than a million people last year, a historic drop not seen since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Read More

3 hours ago
Chile sees another record number of daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO - Chile registered another record number of daily COVID-19 infections, reporting...
3 hours ago
Philippines logs 17,382 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,382 new COVID-19...
3 hours ago
Mongolia adds 2,057 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 2,057 new local...
4 hours ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 10.7 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...
4 hours ago
Pakistan adds 7,963 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has reported 7,963 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
5 hours ago
India records 235,532 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,858,241 on Saturday as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Iqra Aziz
17 mins ago
Iqra Aziz expresses displeasure on ‘Javed Iqbal’ ban

Iqra Aziz is furious that authorities have banned her husband Yasir Hussain's...
PSL Points Table 2022
22 mins ago
PSL points table after today matches on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the 3rd match...
Erin Holland
25 mins ago
Erin Holland shares a Sweetest Photo with husband Ben Cutting during PSL 2022

Erin Holland, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter, uploaded a sweet image...
Ushna
27 mins ago
Fans trolls Ushna Shah’s outfit, ‘Fasion disaster’

On the red carpet of the Parizaad finale screening, actress Ushna Shah...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600