11th Jan, 2022. 10:15 am

S.Korea reports 3,097 more COVID-19 cases, 670,483 in total

SEOUL, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported 3,097 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 670,483.

The daily caseload was up from 3,007 in the previous day, but it has hovered below 4,000 for the fifth consecutive day amid the tightened anti-virus measures.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 670 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,055 and 140, respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 948, or 33.7 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 284 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 19,418.

Read more: Mongolia’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 2,000

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 780, down six from the previous day.

Forty-three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 6,114. The total fatality rate was 0.91 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,388,937 people, or 86.5 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 43,144,641, or 84.1 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 21,472,479 people, or 41.8 percent of the population.

 

