13th Jan, 2022. 09:46 am

S.Korea reports 4,167 more COVID-19 cases

south korea

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — South Korea reported 4,167 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 679,030.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 4,385 in the previous day amid the tightened anti-virus measures.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 858 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 1,444 and 224 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,250, or 33.1 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 391 were imported, lifting the total to 20,189.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 701, down 48 from the previous day.

Forty-four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 6,210. The total fatality rate was 0.91 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,429,466 people, or 86.6 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 43,303,358, or 84.4 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 22,101,847 people, or 43.1 percent of the population.

