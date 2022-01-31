Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 01:11 pm

Singapore reports 4,498 new COVID-19 cases

singapore covid

SINGAPORE – Singapore reported 4,498 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 348,330.

Of the new cases, 1,424 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,074 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 1,164 were local transmissions and 260 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 3,062 local transmissions and 12 imported cases, respectively.

A total of 709 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 12 cases in intensive care units.

No death was reported from COVID-19 on Sunday, keeping the total death toll at 854, the ministry said.

