Sri Lanka reports Omicron case number at 48
COLOMBO, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) — Sri Lanka’s health ministry said on Monday that the country has so far registered 48 infections of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Anwar Hamdani, the COVID-19 coordinator and director of technical services of the Ministry of Health, was quoted by the local Daily Mirror as saying that the Omicron infected cases in the country were all imported.
He said the contacts of these patients had been traced and steps had been taken to place them under quarantine.
“It is noteworthy that the Omicron spread has been curtailed to a certain extent due to vaccination,” Hamdani said.
However, Hamdani said only 25 percent of the total population had received booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that the percentage needs to be increased.
