Xinhua

28th Jan, 2022. 04:26 pm

Sri Lanka to start booster-vaccine week

sri lanka

COLOMBO – Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry said on Friday it will kick off a booster-vaccine week across the nation from Saturday to coincide with the completion of the first year of the vaccination drive in the country.

The ministry said the promotional booster vaccination drive will be conducted at all hospitals in the country and the Medical Officer of Health offices for a period of seven days.

Sri Lanka is presently administering the Pfizer vaccine as the booster doses to those above the age of 20 and according to official figures, an estimated 5 million people have been administered the doses so far.

Sri Lanka officially commenced its nationwide vaccination drive on Jan. 29, 2021, and more than 51 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been brought into the country, including China’s Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik V.

