Taiwan reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Taiwan reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 46 of which are locally-transmitted confirmed cases, while the other 46 are imported, the island’s disease-monitoring agency said.

The new local infections included 29 in Taoyuan and 12 in Kaohsiung, it said.

Ten transmission chains among local infections have been identified since the outbreak of COVID-19 occurred in Taoyuan International Airport in early January, the agency added.

To date, Taiwan has reported 18,503 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 14,974 were local infections.