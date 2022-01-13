Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 12:13 pm

Tokyo’s COVID-19 alert raised to 2nd highest level due to Omicron spread

tokyo

Image: File

TOKYO, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert level to the second highest on its four-tier scale owing to the rampant spread of the Omicron variant of the virus around the capital.

The scale was lifted one notch by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The alert level hasn’t reached this level since September last year.

The move by the local Tokyo government follows the city logging more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases a day earlier.

Wednesday’s figure was the first time the daily infection count surpassed the 2,000-mark in four months.

 

