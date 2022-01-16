Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 12:57 am

Turkey registers 54,100 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Turkey on Sunday reported 54,100 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total infections to 10,457,164.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 136 to 84,758, while 68,895 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to its health ministry.

A total of 364,426 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started the mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14, 2021, after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 57 million people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 52 million had got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered 139.23 million doses including the booster jabs.

 

