Turkey registers 65,503 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA – Turkey on Sunday reported 65,503 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 10,947,129, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 185 to 85,969, while 75,422 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 392,281 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started the mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 57.33 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, including over 52.26 million who had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 140.74 million doses including the third booster jabs.