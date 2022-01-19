Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
19th Jan, 2022. 12:33 pm

Turkey registers 69,658 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA – Turkey on Tuesday reported 69,658 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 10,591,757, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 157 to 85,077, while 77,612 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 418,253 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14, 2021 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 57.28 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 52.18 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 139.86 million doses including third booster jabs.

 

