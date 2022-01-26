Turkey reports 76,341 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA – Turkey on Tuesday reported 76,341 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 11,090,493.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 174 to 86,299, while 82,203 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

A total of 418,427 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination since Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 57.36 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 52.29 million have taken their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 141.09 million doses including the third booster jabs.