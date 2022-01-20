Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 10:51 am

U.S. logs over 1 mln daily COVID-19 cases again

WASHINGTON – The United States added over 1 million COVID-19 cases again on Tuesday, after setting a global record of over 1.36 million daily cases earlier this month, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,060,747 new cases and 1,896 new deaths were reported across the country on Tuesday.

The country recorded as high as over 5.4 million COVID-19 cases in the week from Jan. 10 to 16, a record high weekly case count since the onset of the pandemic in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The United States has witnessed new COVID-19 surge since mid December due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The country is now averaging nearly 755,000 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,700 new deaths each day, up significantly week by week, according to latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While infection cases nationwide continue to rise, New York City’s surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant appears to be falling just as quickly as it rose, according to ABC News report.

Tens of thousands of infections are still being reported in New York City every day. However, after new cases increased 26-fold in just one month, they have now fallen by 57 percent over the last week, an ABC News analysis found.

