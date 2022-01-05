Vietnam reports 17,017 new COVID-19 cases, 1,817,721 in total

HANOI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) — Vietnam reported 17,017 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 16,997 locally transmitted and 20 imported, according to the health ministry.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the locality with the highest number of infections with 2,505 daily cases, followed by 862 in southern Tay Ninh province and 792 in northern Hai Phong city.

The infections brought the country’s total tally to 1,817,721 with 33,475 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, 1,436,046 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 22,662 from Tuesday.

Some 155.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 69.8 million second shots and 7.4 million third shots, have been administered.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Wednesday, the country has registered over 1.8 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April.