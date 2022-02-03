3 Argan Oil Hacks for Dry and Damaged Hair

Argan oil is a master at softening your hair like fresh cream. Some claim nothing can beat coconut oil, while others can’t stop adding several oils to their gorgeous cabin. It appears that we are on the correct track in terms of pursuing oil that has its origins in Morocco. Here are some tips on how to make the most of this golden beauty.

1) Make a conditioning mask by combining 3 tablespoons coconut oil, 2 teaspoons Argan oil, and 1/2 tablespoon aloe vera gel. Make a mask from of these ingredients and apply it to your strands. Massage it in well to ensure that the vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-6 fatty acids target, nourish, and give shine to dry, damaged, and frizzy hair.

2) Styling hero: Let your curls make a positive statement. Use heat styling tools packed with Argan oil to define your tresses, smooth coarse hair, battle frizz, and add the perfect amount of sheen.

3) Split end treatment: Is hair breakage your only concern? Argan oil will assist to strengthen the cuticle and prevent breakage.